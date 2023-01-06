Mikka Cacho leaves NU Lady Bulldogs’ lair in ‘happy tears’ after her injury-hit season

MANILA, Philippines—National University’s team captain Mikka Cacho may have left the team’s program in tears, but not with a heavy heart.

At the start of the Season 85 women’s basketball tournament, when the mighty Lady Bulldogs began their bid to notch their seventh straight championship, Cacho was sidelined due to a knee injury.

Eager to play after a long layoff, the team’s captain cried as the Lady Bulldogs annihilated University of the East, 131-47, without even playing a minute.

Fast forward two months later, Cacho teared up anew, but this time, in high spirits, as they defeated La Salle, 76-64, to gain the squad’s coveted “seven-peat”.

“My last cry here in MOA was in our first game against UE. I couldn’t play because of my knee. That was my first cry [this season] and this one right now is my last. This is the cry with so much happiness because we went through a lot,” she said in Filipino at Mall of Asia Arena on December 11.

“There were so many challenges and I’m so proud of this team because we all grew. Especially me, because I’m not really a leader,” she added.

Cacho has played all five years of her eligibility and in her last year, she not only ended as the captain, but also leaves as champion in all her playing years with the Lady Bulldogs.

The veteran gunner of NU finished 10th in the women’s basketball MVP race where UST’s Eka Soriano emerged as the plum recipient.

Cacho averaged 11.08 points and 6.77 rebounds on an efficient nightly shooting of 53.4 percent field goal percentage.

OVERCOMING PRESSURE

Cacho said she had jitters about leading the team, which has been known to reign supreme on a regular basis, especially with plenty of rookies on its roster.

“I got nervous [leading] at first. I got pressured because there were a lot of rookies. There were more rookies than veterans but in our first season game, they showed me that I should trust in them,” she stated.

Coach Aris Dimaunahan, on the other hand, also lauded the outgoing player and said her dedication was key in her last dance as a Lady Bulldog.

“I’m happy for our team captain right here. Because before the start of the season, she was injured. We really didn’t know if she could play her last season or not. Then again, her commitment and her sacrifices, together with the help of the coaches made the injury heal,” said the head tactician.

In NU’s title-clinching win, Cacho only finished with six points and six rebounds to go along with four assists but her performance in Game 1 was vital in the team’s bid for a title.

She finished with 16 markers, four boards and three assists in their 93-61 trouncing of the Lady Archers in the Finals-opening bout.