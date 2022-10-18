Tuesday, October 18, 2022
MP Simranjit Mann denied entry to J&K, supporters raise slogans of Khalistan Zindabad

Srija Sen Gupta
By Srija Sen Gupta
By Srija Sengupta: Supporters of Shiromani Akali Dal (A) President and Punjab’s Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann continue to camp at Lakhanpur in Kathua district since Monday night after authorities denied him entry into Jammu & Kashmir, stating that it is possible that his visit may disturb the law and order situation in the Valley.

According to reports, Mann and his supporters spent last night protesting at Lakhanpur – the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab – after local authorities did not allow him to entre the earstwhile state.

