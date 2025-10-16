Muthoot Aurum Crosses Two Million Gold Coin Sales Milestone Across India

Muthoot Aurum Private Limited (MAPL), the Precious Metals Division of The Muthoot Group, has crossed a major milestone with the sale of over two million gold coins, pendants, and bars of 24 Carat 999.9 purity to customers across India.

Muthoot Aurum CEO Andrew P X and team jointly presented a commemorative coin to George Alexander Muthoot, MD, The Muthoot Group

To mark the occasion, a ceremony was held at the Muthoot Finance Head Office where the two-millionth gold coin was ceremonially presented to Shri George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, The Muthoot Group.

The event was attended by Shri George M. George, Deputy Managing Director; Shri K.R. Bijimon, Executive Director; and Mr. Paul Andrew P.X., Chief Executive Officer, Muthoot Aurum. Also present were Regional Business Development Officers from Delhi and Madurai – Mr. Sumit Kumar and Mr. Murugesan – along with senior representatives from across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said, “This milestone reflects the deep trust our customers place in the purity and integrity of the Muthoot brand. Gold has always symbolized prosperity and emotional value in Indian households, and through Muthoot Aurum, we are proud to make this timeless investment accessible to every segment of society, with assured purity, transparency, and convenience. This achievement underscores our continued commitment to delivering excellence, while expanding our reach through customer-centric offerings.”

Since its inception in 2006, Muthoot Aurum has been helping customers invest in certified gold through 24kt 999.9% ‘True Gold’ coins and, since 2022, through its exclusive jewellery line ‘Indivara’, offering 22kt BIS HUID-certified ornaments. With over 7,000 Muthoot Group outlets nationwide, Muthoot Aurum ensures customers have convenient access to genuine gold products and flexible purchase options through easy instalment schemes and digital platforms.

Through its dedication to purity, craftsmanship, and ethical practices, Muthoot Aurum continues to be one of India’s leading and most trusted gold coin and jewellery brands, delivering value and reliability to millions of households across the country.

About Muthoot Aurum Private Limited (MAPL)

Muthoot Aurum, a part of The Muthoot Group, enables customers to invest in gold through 24kt 999.9% pure gold coins under the brand True Gold and exquisite 22kt BIS HUID-certified jewellery under the brand Indivara. With a legacy of trust, purity, and customer focus, Muthoot Aurum reaches customers across India through over 7,000 Muthoot Group branches and digital platforms.