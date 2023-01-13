Myla Pablo eager to learn from former rivals as she joins F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines — Myla Pablo may have achieved a lot in the Premier Volleyball League but she remains determined to grow more as an athlete.

That’s why she accepted the challenge to be part of F2 Logistics, which seeks to redeem itself starting in the 2023 PVL Open Conference in February after an underwhelming finish in its first season last year.

Last December, the two-time PVL MVP just ended her personal five-year title drought after helping Petro Gazz to a successful title retention bid with a Finals series sweep of Cignal in the Reinforced Conference.

But when her contract expired at the end of 2022, Pablo decided to commit to the Cargo Movers, believing she can help the powerhouse team after it didn’t reach the semifinals in the two conferences it played

“Ever since maganda ang programa nila at kilalang kilala talaga sila. However, after pandemic malaki din yung challenges na hinarap nila. So after hearing from their management, naramdaman ko yung value na pwede at sana maibigay ko sa kanila dito sa desisyon ko na mag-join sa kanila,” Pablo said.

(Ever since, they have been known to have a great program. However, they face a lot of challenges during the pandemic. After hearing from their management, I felt that I can help them [in the 2023 season]. I hope with my decision to join their team, I will be able to help them.)

The 29-year-old spiker remained grateful for Petro Gazz after playing for the franchise for two seasons, but she believes that joining F2 Logistics will give help her grow her career.

“I’m super thankful to Petro Gazz. For two years, I learned a lot. And definitely, I will bring those learnings moving forward and for the rest of my career,” Pablo said in Filipino.

“My decision to transfer to F2 [Cargo Movers] was mainly driven by my determination to grow more.”

The former National University star is elated to be part of a new system and culture built by Ramil De Jesus in the past years and now will be under a former La Salle player-turned-decorated high school coach Regine Diego.

FROM RIVALS TO TEAMMATES

Pablo believes she made the right decision to join F2 Logistics, where she will also learn from former college rivals from La Salle bannered Kianna Dy, Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Aby Marano, setter Kim Fajardo, and libero Dawn Macandili.

“I’m very excited because apart from the coaches, F2 has a lot of veteran players. I’ve been playing against them since college. For sure, I will pick up a lot of learnings from them that will help me and the whole team,” she said.

F2 Logistics needs added firepower from Pablo as it struggled in the 2022 season, placing sixth in the Open Conference, skipping the Invitationals, and finishing fifth in the Reinforced Conference.

Pablo will be a huge boost to the Cargo Movers’ offense as she won the 2nd Best Outside Spiker in the previous Reinforced Conference after emerging as the Top 25 scorer of the elimination round with a total of 70 points built on 61 attacks, eight blocks, and an ace.

She rose to the occasion in the Finals, becoming the next offensive option after American import Lindsey Vander Weide with a 17-point performance in Game 2 to complete Petro Gazz’s sweep.

