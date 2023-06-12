NATIONWIDE RAIDS CONDUCTED AGAINST COUNTERFEIT WATER PURIFIER DEALERS, SERVICE PROVIDERS AND MANUFACTURERS

As part of its initiative to protect public health and consumer interest, raids were conducted at Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. These were the outcome of a multipronged investigation pertaining to counterfeit spares and filters. The crackdown conducted across 21 locations resulted in confiscation of thousands of filters, candles, consumable kits and spare parts.The raids lasted for over two days and led to successful seizure of counterfeit and infringing “AQUAGUARD” products and related spare parts. The operation included a crackdown on dealers, distributors, spurious sellers of filters, candles and providers of annual maintenance contract services.Eureka Forbes has been a leading name and has a legacy of providing genuine and quality products in India, particularly with its “Aquaguard” brand of water purifiers. This operation was its biggest effort to date to combat the sale and use of spurious products and spare parts and protect the consumers from sub-standard and potentially harmful implications by installation of counterfeit candles, cartridges, kits, etc.A spokesperson from Eureka Forbes said “Eureka Forbes has always been committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers. Towards this, a series of raids were mounted recently to clamp down on manufacturers and distributors of spurious Aquaguard filters.We thank the Hon’ble Delhi High Court and the authorities for their support and cooperation in this action and urge all customers to be vigilant when purchasing Aquaguard water purifiers and availing after sales services. We encourage our customers to check and to always buy and service their Aquaguard water purifiers only through the authorized sellers, trusted outlets, genuine business partners and service technicians. Genuine Eureka Forbes products and after sales service are backed by the Company’s quality assurance standards and will keep people safe and protected from the risks posed by fake filters and unauthorised service providers

