NBA: Anthony Edwards’ 31 help pace Timberwolves past Suns

Anthony Edwards collected 31 points and six rebounds to lift the host Minnesota Timberwolves to a 121-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in Minneapolis.

D’Angelo Russell scored 17 points and Taurean Prince contributed 16 off the bench for the Timberwolves, who made 52.2 percent of their shots from the floor (47 of 90).

Jaden McDaniels recorded 14 points and six assists and Naz Reid had 13 points and six rebounds. Kyle Anderson added 10 points in his return from a non-COVID illness.

The win was Minnesota’s fifth in its last six games overall and first in its last seven encounters against Phoenix.

10th 30+ point game of the season for A1. Ant – 31 PTS / 6 REB / 3 AST / 2 STL 🗳 » https://t.co/STmYnhEQwG pic.twitter.com/EjFtKWj087 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 14, 2023

Damion Lee made six 3-pointers to highlight his 31-point performance for the Suns, who shot 60.9 percent from beyond the arc (14 of 23). Phoenix, however, committed 20 turnovers and lost for the 11th time in its last 13 games.

Mikal Bridges scored 24 points for the Suns and Deandre Ayton added 11 on 5-of-18 shooting from the floor in his return from a two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain.

Phoenix played without Landry Shamet (right hip soreness), Chris Paul (sore right hip), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Johnson (torn right meniscus).

The Timberwolves extended their advantage to 24 points early in the third quarter, highlighted by Edwards sinking a 3-pointer, converting an alley-oop and draining a 17-foot jumper.

Phoenix trimmed the deficit to 12 points at 83-71 before Prince drained a 3-pointer to halt the momentum. Prince capped Minnesota’s 9-4 run to end the quarter with a basket in the paint.

The Suns scored 12 straight points to cut the Timberwolves’ lead to 103-93 with 6:54 to play in the fourth quarter. Anderson answered with a pair of free throws and Edwards made a 3-pointer to pad Minnesota’s cushion.

Phoenix pulled within six with 43.0 seconds to play, however Minnesota drained the clock and pulled down an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession. McDaniels and Edwards combined to make all six free throws to seal the win.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next