NBA: Bucks squander big lead, still beat Raptors in OT

Grayson Allen hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds left in overtime and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks overcame a big Toronto Raptors comeback to earn a 104-101 victory Wednesday night.

The Raptors went on a 28-7 surge in the fourth surge to tie the game at 97 on Gary Trent Jr.’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds to play in regulation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks, who had lost their five previous games to the Raptors.

Allen had 16 points for Milwaukee. Pat Connaughton added 15, Bobby Portis had 14 points and 12 rebounds, MarJon Beauchamp scored 10 points and Brook Lopez had nine points and 19 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points and 12 assists for the Raptors, who opened a six-game home stand. They have lost four of their last five games. Trent added 22 points, Scottie Barnes had 19, O.G. Anunoby had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Pascal Siakam scored 11 points.

Milwaukee led by four points entering the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo made two free throws with 7:26 to play in the fourth quarter, putting the Bucks ahead by 14 points.

Connaughton’s 3-pointer bumped the lead to 16 with 5:29 to play in the fourth. Lopez made a dunk with 3:50 left to boost the lead to 21.

VanVleet hit two 3-pointers, trimming the lead to 15, and the rally was on.

Milwaukee led 13-12 after one quarter. The Bucks shot 5-for-24 from the field in the first quarter and the Raptors shot 2-for-23.

The Bucks scored the first eight points of the second quarter. Connaughton’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 11 with 7:24 to play in the quarter.

Trent’s 3-pointer tied the game with 2:53 to go. The Bucks led 39-38 at halftime.

Milwaukee scored the first six points of the third quarter. VanVleet’s 3-pointer tied the game at 53 with 4:28 left in the quarter.

Milwaukee scored the next six points. VanVleet cut the lead to four with two free throws with 1:08 remaining in the third. The Bucks led 63-59 after the third quarter.

Jrue Holiday (illness), Joe Ingles (return to competition reconditioning), George Hill (illness) and Khris Middleton (knee) did not play for Milwaukee.

Field Level Media

RELATED STORIES

Read Next