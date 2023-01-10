NBA: Bucks storm back from 17-point hole to edge Knicks

Jrue Holiday snapped out of a game-long slump by scoring 10 points in the final 2:30 on Monday night for the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, who overcame a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to edge the New York Knicks 111-107.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds), while Brook Lopez had 17 points, including the corner 3-pointer with 1:46 left that put the Bucks ahead for good at 100-97.

Joe Ingles had 17 points off the bench and Holiday finished with 15 points for the Bucks, who have won three of four. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton scored 11 points apiece, while reserve Bobby Portis added 10.

Bucks comeback from a 17-point deficit to beat the Knicks, 111-107. pic.twitter.com/f1eQY70HzN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 10, 2023

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 44 points for the Knicks, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Julius Randle had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 23 points.

Each team led by as many as eight in the first half before Quickley scored five points to begin a 13-2 run that gave the Knicks their biggest lead at 70-53 with 5:00 left in the third. The Bucks responded by ending the quarter with a 20-8 run in which Ingles scored eight points.

Obi Toppin opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for the Knicks before Lopez, Allen and Ingles hit treys on consecutive trips to put the Bucks ahead for the first time since the opening minutes of the second quarter. There were eight more lead changes and three ties the rest of the way, during which the teams were never separated by more than four points.

A career night for Jalen Brunson: 44 PTS (career-high)

7 REB

4 AST

4 3PM pic.twitter.com/TxRZB3lj01 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2023

Holiday, who missed six of his first seven shots from beyond the arc, hit a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 97-96 with 2:23 left. After Randle split a pair of free throws, Lopez hit his tiebreaking 3-pointer.

Brunson responded with a turnaround jumper, after which Holiday drained a stepback 3-pointer with 47.4 seconds left to give Milwaukee a 103-99 lead. Brunson hit a driving layup out of a timeout, but Holiday drained a long fallaway jumper.

Brunson then sank a pullup before the Bucks eluded the Knicks’ attempts to foul on a possession that ended with a Lopez dunk. Brunson was fouled by Antetokounmpo and converted both free throws with 9.4 seconds left. Holiday then hit two free throws and Brunson drove the length of the court for a layup before Allen iced the game with a pair of free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next