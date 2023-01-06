NBA: Celtics guard Marcus Smart fined $35K

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $35,000 on Thursday for inappropriate language toward a game official earlier this week.
Already carrying one technical, Smart had words for official Lauren Holtkamp in the third period of Boston’s blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Holtkamp issued another technical, resulting in the automatic ejection with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter.
Smart had to be restrained in the aftermath. Holtkamp slapped Smart with the first technical, too.
The technicals were Smart’s third and fourth of the season and it was his first ejection.
Smart tallied seven points, eight assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes before getting tossed. The Celtics lost 150-117.
Field Level Media
