NBA: Clippers take control late to beat Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers dominated the fourth quarter in a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Paul George scored 21 points and Norman Powell added 19 for Los Angeles, which outscored the Mavericks 33-19 in the final period.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 for Dallas, which has lost six of its past eight games.

Playing in his 600th career NBA game, Leonard hit one of his three 3-pointers with 4:18 left to put the Clippers ahead 103-93.

Kawhi and PG came up big in the Clippers W 💪 Kawhi: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 3 3PM

PG: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/TMIQ7KjgjL — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2023

George’s jumper capped a 12-4 run with 2:16 remaining and gave the Clippers a 110-95 lead. Powell scored 11 points in the fourth quarter for Los Angeles, which has won two straight after losing nine of 11.

In a game that featured 12 lead changes, Dallas scored the final four points of the first quarter to pull within 22-20. Trailing by five, Dallas used a 15-1 run to move ahead 42-33 late in the first half. The Mavericks led 54-49 at the break.

Dinwiddie had 13 points to lead all scorers, while Doncic recorded zero assists in a half for the first time this season.

Los Angeles regained the lead after opening the third quarter on a 19-8 run before Dallas answered with seven straight points to move ahead 69-68.

Dallas ended the third quarter tied with the Clippers after Doncic scored the period’s final three points to help the Mavericks pull even at 79.

Los Angeles finished 30 of 31 (96.8 percent) from the foul line, while the Mavericks were 15 of 26 (57.7 percent).

Reggie Jackson scored 10 points for the Clippers, who posted their second straight victory over Dallas after winning 113-101 at home on Jan. 10.

