Menu
Search
Array

NBA: Damian Lillard sets Blazers’ all-time scoring record

By: admin

Date:


Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers NBA

FILE – Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on December 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/AFP

Damian Lillard became the Portland Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer on Monday, passing Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler.

Lillard sank a foul shot with 1:33 left in the third quarter against the host Oklahoma City Thunder to push him past Drexler’s total of 18,040 points. The 11th-year guard entered the night needing 21 points to set the mark.

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said in a statement, “Damian’s commitment to Portland is now encapsulated with this prestigious career milestone. His dedication, humility and hard work have been pillars for his path to this very moment. On behalf of the organization, we would like to congratulate Damian on this great achievement and look forward to many more.”

Lillard, a 32-year-old Oakland, Calif., native, has played all 730 of his NBA games for the Trail Blazers. Portland selected him sixth overall in the 2012 draft out of Weber State.

The six-time All-Star, who was selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, was averaging 28.3 points per game this season before Monday, up from his career norm of 24.7.

Drexler spent 11 1/2 seasons with Portland, from 1983-84 to 1994-95. He averaged 20.8 points in 867 games for the Trail Blazers.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleIrfan Pathan Backs SRH To Rope In Ex-PBKS Skipper As Kane Williamson’s Replacement
Next articleSevere Turbulence on Houston-bound United Airlines Flight Injures 5
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh