NBA: DeMar DeRozan, Bulls subdue struggling Bucks in OT

DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 42 points to go with 10 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 14 rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls defeat the struggling Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 45 points and a career-best 22 rebounds, and Bobby Portis added 20 points and 11 boards for Milwaukee, whose season-high losing streak reached four games.

Milwaukee snagged 22 offensive rebounds, but the Bulls persevered to win for the fourth time in five games.

The Bucks started the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run, capitalizing as the Bulls missed their first six field-goal attempts of the quarter. Chicago rallied to within 99-93 on a Zach LaVine trey with 4:15 to go and were within six again with 1:52 left.

Antetokounmpo answered with baskets on both occasions en route to securing his sixth 40-point effort of the season, but the Bulls kept pushing, closing regulation on a 13-2 run to force overtime. Chicago outscored Milwaukee 13-7 in the extra period. Vucevic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer for Chicago with 1:28 left in OT.

LaVine scored 24 points, Goran Dragic scored 12 points and Andre Drummond snagged 13 boards for Chicago.

Brook Lopez (14 points) and Grayson Allen (13) also finished in double figures for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo added a game-high seven assists.

The Bulls took a 57-55 lead into the break behind a balanced attack. DeRozan led the way with 16 points.

Antetokounmpo secured a double-double by the half, contributing 20 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists.

After drilling 18 3-pointers in the teams’ first game this season, a 118-113 road win, the Bulls were just 9-for-22 from beyond the arc Wednesday.

Bulls guard Coby White sustained a left leg injury in the first half and did not return.

