NBA: Dillon Brooks suspended, Donovan Mitchell fined after fight

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was suspended one game without pay on Friday and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 due to their on-court altercation during Thursday’s game.

Brooks will serve the suspension Sunday when the Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors.

The incident occurred with 5:48 left in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 home victory. Brooks was on the floor near the basket and swung his left hand into Mitchell’s groin area, an act that represented unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

Mitchell responded by throwing the basketball at Brooks and then pushing him to escalate the incident. Mitchell threw Brooks down to the floor as the altercation moved into the seating area behind the basket.

Brooks was given a flagrant 2 and ejected. Mitchell received a technical foul and also was ejected.

Mitchell ripped Brooks after the contest for his longstanding pattern of delivering cheap shots.

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell said after the game. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years.

“There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

Brooks declined comment after the contest.





