NBA: Evan Mobley’s clutch basket lifts Cavaliers over Suns

Evan Mobley returned from a two-game absence and hit the game-winning shot with 4 seconds left to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the visiting Phoenix Suns, 90-88, on Wednesday night.

Mobley, who made just one of his previous eight shots, took a pass from Donovan Mitchell and hit a 13-foot jumper to give Cleveland its third straight win.

Mikal Bridges missed a fallaway jumper with Mitchell defending at the buzzer to allow the Cavaliers to hold on for the win.

The Suns, who were led by 25 points from Chris Paul, lost their fourth straight and seventh in eight games. Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 18 rebounds for the Suns, who finished their six-game road trip with a 1-5 mark.

Caris LeVert had 12 of his team-leading 21 points in the fourth quarter. Mitchell, coming off his 71-point game Monday, added 20 points for Cleveland, which now embarks on a five-game road trip.

LeVert drained a three with 2:45 left to draw the Cavaliers into an 85-85 tie. Mitchell’s long three was off the back iron with two minutes left, but he drilled a step-back 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to put Cleveland up 88-85. It was Cleveland’s first lead since the end of the first quarter.

Landry Shamet responded with a three on the next possession to tie the game again.

Paul capped a 14-point first half with a three just before the halftime buzzer to put the Suns up 43-33.

Cleveland made just four of 16 shots from the field in the first quarter but still managed a 15-14 lead heading into the second quarter.

But Paul powered the Suns in the second quarter, scoring all 14 of his first-half points in the period on 5-of-6 shooting.

But as they did in Monday night’s rally, the Cavs made a run in the third quarter. Raul Neto scored eight points off the bench in the period, including a turnaround jumper with 7 seconds left that cut the Phoenix lead down to two, 61-59.

But Paul responded with his second buzzer-beating three in as many quarters, hitting an off-balance 26-footer as he was falling into Suns bench to give Phoenix a 64-59 lead heading into the fourth.

The Cavaliers played their third straight game without star guard Darius Garland, who is sidelined with a thumb injury.

Cameron Payne did not play in the second half due to right foot pain that caused him to miss nine games in December.

