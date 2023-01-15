NBA: Hawks lead wire-to-wire in win over Raptors

Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Toronto Raptors 114-103 Saturday night.

Dejounte Murray added 27 points and eight rebounds for Hawks, who took the season series between the teams 2-1.

AJ Griffin scored 13 points off the bench for the Hawks, who defeated the Indiana Pacers on Friday. John Collins scored 11 points before fouling out, De’Andre Hunter also scored 11 and Onyeka Okongwu had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who finished a 3-3 homestand. Pascal Siakam added 15 points before fouling out. O.G. Anunoby scored 14 points, Precious Achiuwa also scored 14 and Chris Boucher scored 13 points.

The Hawks led by 17 entering the fourth quarter.

The Raptors scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. Boucher’s 3-pointer cut the lead to nine with 8:24 to play. Hunter responded with a 3-pointer with 8:03 left. Barnes had four straight points, cutting the lead to eight with 5:47 left. Murray came back with four straight points. Boucher hit a 3-pointer to trim the lead to seven with 3:14 to play.

Siakam was charged with his sixth foul with 2:48 remaining and Young hit both free throws to increase the margin to nine.

After going ahead by 18 points, the Hawks settled for a 34-25 lead after one quarter.

The Raptors cut the lead to seven points twice during the second quarter. The Hawks led by 13 points when Murray made two free throws with 4:37 to play in the second quarter. Atlanta led 69-57 at halftime.

Atlanta scored the first five points of the third quarter.

Barnes made two free throws, cutting the lead to 10 with 7:14 to play in the third. Griffin’s jumper pushed the lead to 12 with 4:31 to go. Griffin added two consecutive 3-pointers to increase the margin to 16 with 2:16 remaining in the third.

Young hit a 3-point shot with 1.8 seconds left and Atlanta led 96-79 after three quarters.

