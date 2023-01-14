NBA: Hawks to name Kyle Korver assistant GM—report

The Atlanta Hawks are close to making 17-year NBA veteran Kyle Korver their assistant general manager, ESPN reported Friday.
Korver, 41, currently works as the team’s director of player affairs and development but is expected to take on a larger role under general manager Landry Fields, per the report.
Korver worked in player development with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season before joining Atlanta’s front office in July.
He played for the Hawks for parts of five seasons, earning his only All-Star selection with Atlanta during the 2014-15 season.
Korver averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 1,232 games (423 starts) with six teams from 2003-20. He led the league in 3-point shooting percentage four times and ranks fifth all-time with 2,450 career 3-point field goals.
