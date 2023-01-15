NBA: Heat beat Bucks again

Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Miami-Dade County arena on January 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP

Gabe Vincent scored 27 points as the Miami Heat posted a 111-95 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon.

Bam Adebayo led the charge down low, finishing with his 21st double-double of the season by collecting 20 points and 13 rebounds. Victor Oladipo scored 20 points and Jimmy Butler added 16.

Both teams were shorthanded once again, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson were all unable to play. Grayson Allen was able to return for Milwaukee after missing Thursday’s game between the two teams.

Milwaukee boasted six players that scored in double figures, including all five starters. Bobby Portis led the team with 15 points while Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 10 assists.

Vincent did most of his damage in the first half, going 8-for-10 from the field — including 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. He finished with 21 points before the halftime break.

Vincent scored a career-high 28 points in Miami’s win over Milwaukee on Thursday night. On Saturday, he became the first undrafted player to have at least 25 points and five steals in a game since Jeremy Lin accomplished the feat in 2016.

The Heat led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, but the Bucks were able to cut the deficit to one in the third. Miami was able to pull ahead just under halfway through the final period, going on a 13-0 run to take a commanding 97-79 lead with 7:13 to play.

Milwaukee’s offensive approach without its superstar has been to launch 3-pointers. After attempting a season-high 57 shots from beyond the arc on Thursday, the Bucks went 19-for-48 from 3-point range Saturday.

Miami now leads the four-game season series against Milwaukee 2-0. The teams will face off twice in the month of February, with the Bucks hosting both matchups.

More Stories