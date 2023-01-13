NBA: Heat get big night from Gabe Vincent in beating Bucks

Gabe Vincent scored a season-high 28 points as the host Miami Heat — nearly perfect from the foul line for a second straight game — beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 on Thursday night.

The Bucks, who were without two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (left-knee soreness), got 24 points and a game-high 11 assists from Jrue Holiday. Reserve Jevon Carter added 18 points, going 6 of 14 on 3-pointers. Another reserve, Jordan Nwora, added 16 points, hitting 4 of 8 from long range.

Miami made 15 of 16 free throws, one game after their NBA-record 40-for-40 performance on Tuesday. Miami was working on a perfect game from the foul line until Jimmy Butler missed with 27.7 seconds left.

Bam Adebayo added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, and Vincent had six assists and two steals.

Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Max Strus had 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo added 14 points, eight rebounds and a team-high eight assists.

Both teams were missing key players.

The Bucks were also missing three-time All-Star Khris Middleton (right-knee soreness) as well as Grayson Allen (ankle), Joe Ingles (injury management) and Serge Ibaka (personal).

Miami was without three starters: Tyler Herro (foot), Kyle Lowry (knee) and Caleb Martin (quad). Duncan Robinson (finger) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) were also out.

The Heat had their lowest-scoring first quarter of the season, trailing 23-14. Milwaukee closed the quarter with a 12-2 run, holding Miami to 27.3 percent shooting from the floor, including 0-for-7 on 3-pointers.

But the Heat, who trailed by as many as 15 points early in the second quarter, went into halftime tied at 45. Vincent led Miami’s charge with 11 points in the second quarter.

Holiday led all third-quarter scorers with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as Miami surged ahead 78-73. Miami hit 52 percent from the floor, including 4-of-10 on 3-pointers.

After nine lead changes and nine tie scores in the first three quarters, Miami controlled the fourth, finishing the game with a 61-39 rebounding advantage.

Field Level Media

RELATED STORIES

Read Next