NBA: Jimmy Butler scores 29 as Heat outlast Magic

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 29 points, including a crucial and-one with 1:29 remaining that helped lift the Miami Heat to a 110-105 defeat of the visiting Orlando Magic on Friday.

A close game throughout with neither team leading by more than 10 points, Miami went on an 11-2 run early in the fourth quarter for a lead it held for the final 8:52 — but never by more than six points.

Butler was scoreless in the final period before his pivotal bucket, drawing a foul on Wendell Carter Jr. to convert a three-point play that pushed a one-point Heat lead to two possessions. Butler scored six points in the final 1:29 and sealed the win with a steal on Orlando’s final inbounds pass, his second takeaway of the night.

Butler also finished with six rebounds and six assists. Bam Adebayo delivered his own strong all-around game to complement Butler, scoring 20 points, dishing a game-high seven assists and grabbing six rebounds.

Adebayo scored four of his points down the stretch to help Miami close out a 37-26 fourth quarter. Max Strus added his own big score late in the period, knocking down a 3-pointer to extend the Heat lead to five points.

Strus finished with 17 points off the bench. Gabe Vincent added another 11 points in reserve duty. Caleb Martin scored 13 points and snared a team-high seven rebounds to help Miami secure its third straight win and fourth in the last five games.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all scored 19 points on a difficult offensive night for the Magic. Orlando shot just 33-of-69 from the floor and committed 20 turnovers.

The rookie Banchero was responsible for five turnovers, compounding his struggles shooting. He finished just 4-of-14 from the floor, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range.

