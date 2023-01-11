NBA: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers hang on to beat Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points with nine rebounds and Norman Powell added 27 points as the Los Angeles Clippers ended a season-long, six-game losing streak with a 113-101 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Terance Mann each scored 12 points as the Clippers won for the first time in the new year and picked up their first home win since Dec. 21. It was the longest losing streak in Tyronn Lue’s three-season tenure as Los Angeles head coach.

Kawhi did it all in the @LAClippers win 😤 33 PTS

9 REB

4 AST

4 STL

9-12 FGM

12-12 FTM pic.twitter.com/GRcbtn5YR6 — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2023

Luka Doncic scored 43 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Mavericks in his return from left ankle soreness, which kept him out of Sunday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was his ninth game of at least 40 points this season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 16 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie had 13 for Dallas, which has lost three of its past four games following a seven-game winning streak.

The Clippers took a 31-25 lead after one quarter then dominated the second period to take a 69-47 lead into halftime. Los Angeles shot 56 percent from the field in the second quarter, with Powell scoring 16 points in the period on 6-of-6 shooting (3 of 3 from 3-point range).

The Mavericks worked their way back into the game in the third quarter to trail 88-78, with Doncic scoring 11 points in the period, one less than his total over the entire first half.

The Mavericks failed to make a field goal over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter as the Clippers took a 98-80 lead. Dallas was within 107-99 after Doncic and Leonard traded 3-pointers before Leonard was fouled on a shot from long distance and made three free throws for a 110-99 Los Angeles lead with 1:40 remaining.

The Clippers were without Paul George (hamstring) for the third consecutive game and Luke Kennard (calf) for the second consecutive game.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next