Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the team said Friday.

Previous reports said the eight-time All-Star big man would be sidelined for at least a month.

Davis was injured during a 126-108 win against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16. He landed awkwardly on a layup attempt in the first quarter, remaining in the game until halftime before sitting out the second half.

“After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that (he) has a stress injury in his right foot,” the team said. “Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

Without Davis, Los Angeles lost 130-104 at Phoenix on Monday and 134-120 at Sacramento on Wednesday.

Davis, 29, leads the Lakers in scoring (27.4), rebounding (12.1) and blocked shots (2.1) per game through 25 starts this season.

He owns career averages of 24.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 629 games (624 starts) with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2012-19) and Lakers.

