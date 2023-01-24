NBA: Lakers get Rui Hachimura from Wizards for Kendrick Nunn, picks

The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a deal to send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura on Monday.

Hachimura, 24, is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30 games off the Wizards’ bench this season.

“Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a release.

Hachimura was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He started all 105 games he played in over his first two seasons with the Wizards before being relegated to a reserve role. The native of Japan has averaged 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for his career.

Nunn, 27, is averaging 6.7 points and 13.5 minutes in 39 games (two starts) with the Lakers this season. He has career averages of 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 162 games (113 starts) with the Miami Heat (2019-21) and Lakers.

Both players made the All-Rookie team in 2019-20.

“Kendrick has shown the ability to be a solid perimeter threat who can provide instant offense as a reserve,” Wizards president Tommy Sheppard said in a release. “He has proven to be a valuable contributor during his young career, most notably as key role player helping Miami make a run to the Finals.”

Washington is also acquiring the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick, the less favorable second-round pick between the Lakers and Wizards in 2028 and the Lakers’ 2029 second-rounder.

