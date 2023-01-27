NBA: Luka Doncic exits Mavericks’ game vs Suns with ankle injury

Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited Dallas’ Thursday game against the host Phoenix Suns in the first quarter due to a sprained left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Doncic limped to the locker room after sustaining the injury. An X-ray was negative.

He was scoreless in three minutes of action, missing both of his shots from the floor.

Doncic entered the game averaging a league-high 33.8 points per game to go along with 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

With Doncic sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points in the first half to help the Mavericks take a 54-48 lead.

