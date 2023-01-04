NBA: Magic’s Bol Bol enters health and safety protocol

Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol entered the league’s health and safety protocol Tuesday.
His status for home games Wednesday against Oklahoma City and Thursday against Memphis has not been determined.
Bol, 23, is averaging 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 37 games (32 starts) in his first season with Orlando. He is shooting 58.8 percent from the field.
A second-round pick in 2019, the 7-foot-2 Bol has career averages of 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 14.4 minutes in 90 games (34 starts) with the Denver Nuggets and Magic.
