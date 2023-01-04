NBA: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson out at least 3 weeks with hamstring injury

admin
24Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 11 Second


Zion Williamson Pelicans

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/AFP

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday that star forward Zion Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain Monday.

In a 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds but left the game early in the second half with the hamstring strain and was deemed out midway through the fourth.

He underwent an MRI on Tuesday and was ruled out for Wednesday’s home game against the Houston Rockets before the team’s announcement.

The 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29 starts this season. Williamson missed all of last season after having surgery on a broken foot, but he had missed just eight games in 2022-23, including three in December while in health and safety protocol.

Second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram (toe contusion) will miss his 19th straight game and reserve Larry Nance Jr. (neck) was also ruled out against Houston.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories