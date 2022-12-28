NBA: Phoenix’s Devin Booker ruled out for four weeks

MIAMI – Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a groin strain, the NBA team said on Thursday.
The Suns said that Booker’s left groin strain injury will be “re-evaluated in four weeks”.
Booker missed the Suns’ three games before Christmas with a groin injury and on his return on December 25 against the Denver Nuggets he managed less than five minutes before heading to the locker room.
In total, Booker has missed six of the past nine Suns’ games because of hamstring and groin problems.
Booker, a three-time All Star, is averaging 27.1 points this season
The Suns have a 20-15 record and currently sit fifth in the Western Conference.
gsg
