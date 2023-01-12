NBA: Ricky Rubio set for Cavaliers return after torn ACL

Ricky Rubio Cavaliers

FILE – Ricky Rubio #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP 

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio hopes to end a year-long layoff following an ACL tear Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported Wednesday.

His status for the road game will be determined based on Wednesday’s practice, per the report.

Rubio, 32, has not played in a game since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Dec. 28, 2021.

In his first season with Cleveland, he averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34 games (eight starts) before the injury.

Rubio has averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 665 career games (601 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2011-17, 2020-21), Utah Jazz (2017-19), Phoenix Suns (2019-20) and Cavaliers.

Cleveland sits fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-16 record entering Wednesday’s action. Rubio will join a backcourt rotation now featuring Donovan Mitchell along with Darius Garland.

Field Level Media



