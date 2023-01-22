NBA: Rui Hachimura scores 30 as Wizards top Magic

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to lead all scorers with 30 points, and seven players scored in double figures for the Washington Wizards in their 138-118 win over the visiting Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Hachimura shot 13-of-22 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, matching his career high in points and setting the pace for Washington’s second-highest scoring game of the season.

The Wizards never trailed thanks in part to their field goal percentage advantage, 53.7 (51-of-95) to 46.7 (42-of-89). Of the seven Washington scorers in double figures, five shot 50 percent or better from the floor.

Among that quintet was Delon Wright, who went 3-of-3 from beyond the 3-point arc and 5-of-5 from the field overall for 15 points off the bench. He also dished eight assists, matching Bradley Beal for a game high, and nabbed a game-high three steals.

Beal shot 7-of-14 from the floor for 17 points, and was among the Washington starting five who all scored at least 10 points.

Kristaps Porzingis added an additional 17, Daniel Gafford scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Kuzma also dished six assists. Washington scored 34 of its 51 field goals off of assists, with six different Wizards distributing at least two.

Monte Morris rounded out the double-figure scoring from the Washington starters with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting. He chipped in six assists.

Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 23 points and also finished with eight assists. Franz Wagner added 20 points, Paolo Banchero notched 15, and Wendell Carter Jr. went for 11 points and nine rebounds.

Bol Bol chipped in 11 points and blocked four shots in 16 minutes off the bench.

The loss came on the second leg of a back-to-back for Orlando, which won Friday at home against New Orleans. The Magic have not won consecutive games since Dec. 21 and 23.

