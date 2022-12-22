NBA: Siakam sets career-high 52 points, Raptors end Knicks’ streak

December 22, 2022


Pascal Siakam Raptors NBA

FILE – Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors comes off the floor after his team defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mark Blinch/Getty Images/AFP

Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points Wednesday night and sank the go-ahead free throw with 2:01 left for the visiting Toronto Raptors, who snapped a six-game losing streak and ended the New York Knicks’ winning streak with a 113-106 victory.

Siakam’s 52 points shattered his previous career-high of 44 points, set three times previously, and was the eighth 50-point effort in the NBA this season. He was also the first player to score at least 50 points at Madison Square Garden since James Harden had 61 points for the Houston Rockets on January 23, 2019.

Siakam also added nine rebounds and seven assists in helping the Raptors snap the NBA’s longest active losing streak. Fred VanVleet had 28 points, including a 3-pointer on the possession following Siakam’s go-ahead free throw. O.G. Anunoby scored 15 points and had the block that led to VanVleet’s 3-pointer.

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett scored 30 points apiece for the Knicks, whose eight-game winning streak was the longest active run in the NBA. It was New York’s longest winning streak since a nine-game streak from Apr. 9-24, 2021.

Randle finished with 13 rebounds while Immanuel Quickley had 20 points and Mitchell Robinson added 10 points.

Siakam scored nine points to help stake the Raptors to a 28-27 lead after the first quarter. He then scored 17 points in the second quarter, when Toronto took a pair of 14-point leads and carried a 63-53 lead into halftime.

The Knicks opened the third with a 13-2 run in which Quickley drained a trio of 3-pointers, including the basket that gave the hosts a 66-65 lead. Siakam then scored all the Raptors’ points in a quarter-ending 17-8 run to give Toronto an 87-80 lead heading into the fourth.

The Knicks scored the first five points of the fourth before the Raptors scored the next nine points to go up 96-85. New York responded with a 17-5 run and took a 102-101 lead on Barrett’s driving dunk with 3:21 left.

The teams traded empty possessions and the Raptors missed a pair of 3-pointers before Siakam was fouled by Jalen Brunson. After hitting both free throws, Anunoby blocked a shot by Barrett. The Knicks got no closer than four following VanVleet’s 3-pointer with 1:36 left.

Siakam broke the 50-point barrier by driving three-quarters of the floor and converting an old-fashioned 3-point play for Toronto’s final points with 15.9 seconds remaining.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Class I Girl Dies After Pencil Peel Sticks in Her Throat

Class I Girl Dies After Pencil Peel Sticks in Her Throat

December 22, 2022
Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Month After CBI Closed Case Calling it Accident

Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Month After CBI Closed Case Calling it Accident

December 22, 2022
Have A Hawk Eye? Spot The Hidden Leopard In This Photo In 10 Seconds

Have A Hawk Eye? Spot The Hidden Leopard In This Photo In 10 Seconds

December 22, 2022
NBA: Siakam sets career-high 52 points, Raptors end Knicks’ streak

NBA: Siakam sets career-high 52 points, Raptors end Knicks’ streak

December 22, 2022
Best Cricket Betting Sites in India: Review

Best Cricket Betting Sites in India: Review

December 22, 2022
Covid 19 Latest News: What Is BF.7 Omicron Variant That’s Causing a Spike In China, All You Need To Know

Covid 19 Latest News: What Is BF.7 Omicron Variant That’s Causing a Spike In China, All You Need To Know

December 22, 2022