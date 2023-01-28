NBA: Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid fined $25K in separate incidents

admin
29Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 0 Second


Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks to referee Gediminas Petraitis #50 after being ejected from the game in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on January 25, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

FILE–Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks to referee Gediminas Petraitis #50 after being ejected from the game in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on January 25, 2023 in San Francisco, California.  Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images/AFP 

The NBA levied $25,000 fines on two of the game’s superstars Friday over separate incidents that occurred in their Wednesday games.

Golden State guard Stephen Curry was fined for chucking his mouthpiece in the Warriors’ win over Memphis while Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was docked for an obscene gesture in the 76ers’ win over Brooklyn.

Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected with 1:14 remaining in the Warriors’ 122-120 win. Curry scored a game-high 34 points.

Embiid let fly with his gesture in the third quarter of Philly’s 137-133 win over the Nets. Embiid tallied 26 in that game, the first against his ex-teammate Ben Simmons.

Field Level Media

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories