NBA: Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid fined $25K in separate incidents

The NBA levied $25,000 fines on two of the game’s superstars Friday over separate incidents that occurred in their Wednesday games.
Golden State guard Stephen Curry was fined for chucking his mouthpiece in the Warriors’ win over Memphis while Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was docked for an obscene gesture in the 76ers’ win over Brooklyn.
Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected with 1:14 remaining in the Warriors’ 122-120 win. Curry scored a game-high 34 points.
Embiid let fly with his gesture in the third quarter of Philly’s 137-133 win over the Nets. Embiid tallied 26 in that game, the first against his ex-teammate Ben Simmons.
Field Level Media
