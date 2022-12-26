December 26, 2022
Home » NBA: Suns’ Devin Booker exits due to groin injury


Devin Booker Suns NBA

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket in the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on December 25, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Tafoya/Getty Images/AFP

Phoenix guard Devin Booker left the Suns’ Sunday road game against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter with a left groin injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the night.

Booker started the game after missing the previous three with a sore groin and played 4:20 before leaving the game. He scored two points. The team announced a short time later that he wouldn’t return.

Booker entered Sunday averaging team bests of 28 points and 5.8 assists in 28 games.

He missed five of the previous seven games because of the groin injury and hamstring tightness.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *