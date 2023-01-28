NBA: Timberwolves extend surge, hand Grizzlies their 5th straight loss

Anthony Edwards collected 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to propel the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-100 victory over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in Minneapolis.

Kyle Anderson scored a season-high 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

D’Angelo Russell recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Timberwolves, who have won 10 of their last 14 games to move one game above .500 on the season. Minnesota opened its six-game homestand by posting its eighth win in the last nine games at Target Center.

The Timberwolves shot 51.2 percent from the floor (44 of 86) and 37.1 percent from 3-point range (13 of 35).

Memphis’ Ja Morant contributed 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season. He has eclipsed the 20-point plateau in 12 straight games.

Dillon Brooks scored 17 points, Brandon Clarke added 15 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 for the Grizzlies. Memphis, however, committed 21 turnovers en route to extending its season-high losing streak to five games.

Memphis’ Desmond Bane sat out due to right knee soreness.

Minnesota held an 11-point lead on three occasions before settling for a 62-53 lead at halftime. Russell made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to pace the Timberwolves.

Russell drained a short jumper and Anderson and Nathan Knight each sank a 3-pointer to extend Minnesota’s lead to 72-57 lead early in the second half.

Edwards’ step-back jumper extended the Timberwolves’ advantage to 87-70 with 2:54 remaining in the third before the Grizzlies went on a 9-0 run that spanned into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota withstood the surge and answered with a modest one of its own. Rudy Gobert’s dunk on an alley-oop and Anderson’s layup and basket extended the Timberwolves’ lead to 102-86 with 5:32 to play.

Minnesota was not seriously threatened the rest of the way.

