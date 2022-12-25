NBA: Warriors’ Steph Curry out at least 2 more weeks
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two more weeks with a shoulder injury.
The team announced Saturday that a recent re-evaluation showed that Curry is “making good progress.”
Curry, 34, sustained a subluxation of his left shoulder during a Dec. 14 loss against the Indiana Pacers.
The eight-time All-Star guard has missed the last four games, with the Warriors going 1-3 during that stretch.
Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 26 games this season, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from 3-point distance.
The two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion owns career averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 852 games (846 starts) with the Warriors.
