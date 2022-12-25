December 25, 2022
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2022 in New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images/AFP

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two more weeks with a shoulder injury.

The team announced Saturday that a recent re-evaluation showed that Curry is “making good progress.”

Curry, 34, sustained a subluxation of his left shoulder during a Dec. 14 loss against the Indiana Pacers.

The eight-time All-Star guard has missed the last four games, with the Warriors going 1-3 during that stretch.

Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 26 games this season, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from 3-point distance.

The two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion owns career averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 852 games (846 starts) with the Warriors.

