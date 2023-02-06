NBA: Warriors’ Steph Curry out ‘multiple weeks’ with leg injury

The Golden State Warriors said Sunday that superstar Stephen Curry suffered partial ligament tears and a contusion to his lower left leg and will miss time with the injury.

Curry is out for Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and likely longer, with “additional clarity on a potential timeline” in the coming days, per the team.

The Athletic and ESPN reported that Curry will be sidelined “multiple weeks” with the injury, at least through the All-Star break.

He was injured with about two minutes left in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 119-113 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks. His left knee collided with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright’s knee while Curry was playing defense.

Curry exited the game, limped to the locker room with assistance and did not return, finishing with a team-high 21 points. Initial X-rays came back negative before an MRI Sunday revealed “partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane” along with a contusion, the team said.

“Any time a guy gets an MRI, there’s a concern level,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “We’ll just have to wait and see the results. … This has happened many, many times over the years. So, fingers crossed that he’s OK.”

Curry, 34, missed 11 games earlier this season with a left shoulder injury. Golden State was 6-5 in his absence.

Selected to his ninth All-Star team this season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 38 games.

The four-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player is the league’s all-time leader with 3,302 career 3-pointers.





