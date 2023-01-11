NBA: Warriors’ Steph Curry returns from shoulder injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry returned and started Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns after missing the past 11 games with a shoulder injury
Curry, 34, sustained a subluxation of his left shoulder during a December 14 loss against the Indiana Pacers.
He was a full participant in Monday’s practice, which included a scrimmage.
The Warriors went 6-5 in Curry’s absence but are riding a two-game losing skid. Tuesday night’s game is the finale of a season-long eight-game homestand for the Warriors.
Welcome back, Stephen Curry! 👌 pic.twitter.com/sXOBhYIATB
— NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2023
Curry quickly made his presence felt, hitting a 3-pointer at the 8:57 mark of the first quarter.
Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 26 games this season, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from 3-point distance.
The two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion owns career averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 852 games (846 starts) with the Warriors.
