NBA: Warriors’ Steph Curry returns from shoulder injury

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry returned and started Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns after missing the past 11 games with a shoulder injury

Curry, 34, sustained a subluxation of his left shoulder during a December 14 loss against the Indiana Pacers.

He was a full participant in Monday’s practice, which included a scrimmage.

The Warriors went 6-5 in Curry’s absence but are riding a two-game losing skid. Tuesday night’s game is the finale of a season-long eight-game homestand for the Warriors.

Curry quickly made his presence felt, hitting a 3-pointer at the 8:57 mark of the first quarter.

Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 26 games this season, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from 3-point distance.

The two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion owns career averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 852 games (846 starts) with the Warriors.

