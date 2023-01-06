NBA: Wizards’ Bradley Beal to miss 3 more games with hamstring injury

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss at least three more games after reaggravating the hamstring injury that previously sidelined him for three games.

An MRI revealed a low-grade left hamstring strain, the team said Thursday.

Beal sustained the injury in the second quarter against Milwaukee on Tuesday night, his first action since Dec. 27. Beal left the game and did not return. Beal also missed six games last month with a right hamstring injury. He has missed 15 games overall so far this season.

“It’s tough,” Beal said after Tuesday’s game. “It’s frustrating. I always preach, ‘Your best ability is your availability,’ and I haven’t been that. That piece is definitely frustrating, but I have to stay encouraged and understand that there’s still more that I can contribute to the game, be here for my teammates and just make sure that I’m 100 percent before I go back out here.”

Beal scored eight points in 13 minutes before exiting in the Wizards’ 123-113 loss to the Bucks. He’s averaging 22.9 points and 5.2 assists per game in 24 games this season.

The three-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in one week.

