NBA: Wizards’ Bradley Beal to miss 3 more games with hamstring injury

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss at least three more games after reaggravating the hamstring injury that previously sidelined him for three games.
An MRI revealed a low-grade left hamstring strain, the team said Thursday.
Beal sustained the injury in the second quarter against Milwaukee on Tuesday night, his first action since Dec. 27. Beal left the game and did not return. Beal also missed six games last month with a right hamstring injury. He has missed 15 games overall so far this season.
“It’s tough,” Beal said after Tuesday’s game. “It’s frustrating. I always preach, ‘Your best ability is your availability,’ and I haven’t been that. That piece is definitely frustrating, but I have to stay encouraged and understand that there’s still more that I can contribute to the game, be here for my teammates and just make sure that I’m 100 percent before I go back out here.”
Beal scored eight points in 13 minutes before exiting in the Wizards’ 123-113 loss to the Bucks. He’s averaging 22.9 points and 5.2 assists per game in 24 games this season.
The three-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in one week.
Field Level Media
Read Next
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Is Niti Aayog Planning to Privatise SBI, PNB? Here News
[ad_1] "Several media reports claim that a list has been shared by Niti Aayog on the privatization of Public Sector...
Use WhatsApp On Proxy Servers During Internet Ban Follow These Simple Steps For Androids And iPhones News
[ad_1] WhatsApp, commonly used messenger service, will now be available to users even if the mobile internet services are banned...
D2C Hijab Brand – Hijab Kart Launches New Website
Hijab Kart is excited to declare the launch of its new website, hijabkart.in. We have brought for you a range...
MoRTH Releases Notice for 58 RTO Services Completely Online Based on Aadhar Authentication
Visiting the RTO office for car documentation is exhausting and time-consuming. Now, you can avoid standing in long queues by...
Deadly colour scheme for Poison Dart Frog Frogman G-Shock
[ad_1] You don’t need an excursion to the deepest, darkest parts of the South America’s Amazon rainforest to spot the...
Republic Day 2023: Now Book Online Tickets To watch Grand Parade On January 26
[ad_1] Now, book online tickets to watch the grand parade held every year on Republic Day in Delhi. Republic Day...
Average Rating