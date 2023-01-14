NBL: Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers continue slide

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto had minimal contribution in Adelaide 36ers’ blowout loss to Perth, 112-97, in Australia’s National Basketball League at RAC Arena on Saturday.
In only 10 minutes of play as a starter, Sotto registered a measly four-point performance to go along with three rebounds.
Sotto’s cold spell continued as he only scored six points in the 36ers’ 98-82 loss against the Tasmania JackJumpers on Thursday.
Robert Franks’ 25 points built on triples were put to waste as Adelaide dropped its third straight game.
All five starters scored in double digits for the Wildcats with Brady Manek and Bryce Cotton registering 23 markers each.
TaShawn Thomas and Corey Webster also tallied 17 to their names for Perth.
Adelaide hurt its playoff chances as it dropped to 11 wins and 12 losses in the season.
