MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers gave their fans more reasons to be festive on Christmas.

Playing at home on Christmas Eve, the 36ers beat the South East Melbourne Phoenix, 94-88, in the National Basketball League at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

Sotto was part of the starting unit anew, collecting seven points and 10 rebounds to give Adelaide, winners of three in a row, a lift.

Robert Franks led the 36ers with 20 points and eight rebounds while Daniel Johnson also scored 20.

Adelaide looked well on its way to victory after taking a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter before South East Melbourne battled back.

Mitch Creek unleashed a game-high 35 points that went down the drain as the Phoenix dropped to 12-8.

Sotto and the 36ers take on the lowly Brisbane Bullets (4-12) next on Thursday.

