NBL: Kai Sotto scores 8 but Adelaide 36ers get streak snapped

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the Cairns Taipans, 86-83, in Australia’s 2022-23 National Basketball League season on Saturday at Cairns Convention Centre.

The Filipino center put up eight points and four rebounds in 11 minutes of play only for the 36ers to absorb their first defeat since he was promoted to a starting center.

Shannon Scott unleashed a game-high 31 points, four rebounds, and four assists to complete Cairns’ come-from-behind win.

Scott drilled a clutch three-pointer to give the Taipans an 85-83 advantage with 33 seconds to play. Ian Clarke missed the equalizer for the 36ers, as Tahjere McCall split his free throws for a three-point lead.

Robert Franks missed a potential game-tying triple as Adelaide slid to a 10-9 record, coming off four consecutive victories.

Cairns improved to an 11-7 record in the third place, ending the year with a bang.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto scored six in the first quarter.

Antonius Cleveland propelled the 36ers with 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while Clark had 15 markers.

Sotto and his team return to action on January 6 against the cellar-dwellers, Illawarra Hawks (2-16).

RELATED STORIES

Read Next