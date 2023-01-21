NBL: Kai Sotto solid but Adelaide woes pile up

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto’s stellar game was put to waste as the Adelaide 36ers fell to Melbourne United, 94-87, in the National Basketball League at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

Sotto continued to produce quality numbers as a starter for Adelaide, collecting 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and one block in 18 minutes in the loss.

Robert Franks’ double-double outing of 24 points and 10 rebounds that went with six assists also went for naught as the 36ers (11-14) stumbled to their fifth consecutive setback.

RayJon Tucker powered Melbourne (13-12) with a double-double of his own, notching 25 points and 10 boards.

Chris Goulding poured in a game-high 28 points while waxing hot from deep, sinking five of his 10 tries from beyond the arc.

Melbourne also limited Adelaide to a measly 29.2 percent shooting from the field.

RELATED STORIES

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next