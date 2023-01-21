NBL: Kai Sotto solid but Adelaide woes pile up

admin
31Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 59 Second


Kai Sotto Adelaide 36ers NBL

Photo from Kai Sotto’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto’s stellar game was put to waste as the Adelaide 36ers fell to Melbourne United, 94-87, in the National Basketball League at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday.

Sotto continued to produce quality numbers as a starter for Adelaide, collecting 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and one block in 18 minutes in the loss.

Robert Franks’ double-double outing of 24 points and 10 rebounds that went with six assists also went for naught as the 36ers (11-14) stumbled to their fifth consecutive setback.

RayJon Tucker powered Melbourne (13-12) with a double-double of his own, notching 25 points and 10 boards.

Chris Goulding poured in a game-high 28 points while waxing hot from deep, sinking five of his 10 tries from beyond the arc.

Melbourne also limited Adelaide to a measly 29.2 percent shooting from the field.

RELATED STORIES

Get the hottest sports news straight into your inbox

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories