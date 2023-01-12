NCAA: Allen Liwag believes Benilde system perfect fit for his game

MANILA, Philippines — Allen Liwag is eager to prove that his move to College of Saint Benilde is worth it once he completes his one-year residency in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

“Personal goal ko gusto kong makatulong sa team and I will do everything para mapakita na hindi sayang ang pagkuha nila sakin,” Liwag told Inquirer Sports.

(My personal goal is to help my [new] team and I will do everything to prove that I won’t waste the opportunity given to me by [CSB].)

St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu on Thursday confirmed the transfer of the former Emilio Aguinaldo College forward, who will sit out in the upcoming NCAA Season 99 this year before playing in 2024.

Liwag, who bid farewell to EAC last week after two seasons, believes he fits in Tiu’s system and that’s primarily the reason why he chose the team despite also getting an offer from San Beda.

“I saw that I will fit into their system and I believe that they will bring out the best of my game,” said the 21-year-old in Filipino. “Coach Charles and Boss Frank (Lao) showed their trust in me so I chose Benilde.”

The 6-foot-6 big man, who averaged 10.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for EAC in Season 98, offers his hard work and dedication to help the Blazers continue to reach greater heights after they made their first Finals appearance in two decades but settled for a runner-up finish with a Game 3 loss to ‘three-peat’ champions, Letran Knights.

“[I offer] my hard work and dedication to the game. I will do everything to help my team,” Liwag said.

Liwag has three more playing years starting Season 100. While spending his residency with St. Benilde’s team B, he has no plans of stopping to improve his skills.

“My plan is to improve every single day so when Season 100 comes, I will be ready,” he said.

The newest Blazer may have to wait before his debut but he believes that St. Benilde can win the crown in this NCAA season as reigning MVP Will Gozum plays his final year.

“I believe that they will win it [championship] this coming season,” Liwag said.

Read Next