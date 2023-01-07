NCAA: Charles Tiu hopes Allen Liwag chooses to join St. Benilde

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu expressed his interest to win the Allen Liwag sweepstakes after the big man left Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Tiu revealed to Inquirer via text message that he has already spoken to former standout Liwag after his official departure from the Generals on Friday night.

While the incoming junior’s decision on where he is headed next remains still unclear, the head tactician “hopes” he finds his way with the Blazers.

“I would hope he would choose to go to us. We had never spoken to him until we heard he left EAC. We would never try to touch any other team’s player unless they are the ones who leave the team,” said Tiu.

As of writing, multiple reports have stated that San Beda and St. Benilde arerrently jockeying for the prized 6-foot-6 forward.

Should the 20-year-old cager join the Blazers or the Red Lions, however, he would have to serve a one-year residency.

Because of the residency rule, the scenario of Liwag joining forces with league MVP Will Gozum and promising forward Miggy Corteza is blurry.

“I think he’s a great player and he will definitely be a good replacement for Gozum and Corteza,” Tiu stated.

Liwag averaged 10.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.93 blocks, and 0.53 steals per game for the Generals in their 3-15 run.

The Blazers’ rebound numbers could improve should they lock in the commitment of the big man as they averaged 47.75 rebounds per game as a team.

Liwag has yet to make a comment or decision since leaving the Generals’ den but Tiu believes his presence in Benilde would benefit him just as well as he could benefit the Season 98 finalists.

“We feel we can help him continue to develop and expand his game.”

