NCAA: Egay Macaraya, San Sebastian part ways as John Kallos named new coach

MANILA, Philippines—San Sebastian will be entering the NCAA’s 99th season with a new men’s basketball tournament coach.

The Golden Stags did not renew Egay Macaraya’s contract with the team and tapped John Kallos to be their new mentor.

Kallos called the shots for the Sarangani Marlins in this year’s MPBL, finishing with a 16-5 record. He also handled the Adamson Lady Falcons in the UAAP women’s basketball season in 2017.

Macaraya, on the other hand, will end his stint for San Sebastian after seven years of service. His contract officially expired on Friday.

In Season 98, the veteran tactician steered the Golden Stags to an 8-10 win-loss record, finishing in fifth place. They were four wins shy of a Final Four appearance.

As the San Sebastian coach, Macaraya had a 45.10 winning percentage in his entire run, winning 46 of 102 games.

He also mentored the Golden Stags in two playoff appearances, namely in Seasons 93 and 95.

Kallos will be handling a young San Sebastian squad which lost the services of lead gunner Ichie Altamirano.

He will, however, have Romel Calahat, Ken Villapando and Rhinwil Yambing, who Macaraya believes will steer San Sebastian to greater heights next season, at his disposial.

“A lot is saying that Yambing is good and he’s showing it. I guess it’s not just me who sees Yambing playing good basketball. You guys haven’t seen everything yet,” he said after Yambing’s 36-point explosion in November 11 against Jose Rizal University.

Yambing averaged 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game and is expected to be the team’s central source of offense in 2023.

Kallos looks to give the Golden Stags their first league championship since 2009 when the team was then handled by coach Ato Agustin.

Read Next