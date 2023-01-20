NCAA MVP Mycah Go out for season with ACL tear—report

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde will have to defend its NCAA women’s volleyball title without reigning MVP Mycah Go.
According to the league’s media partner GMA, Go will miss the entirety of next season after tearing her ACL during a tune-up game over the weekend. Go, who will go under the knife on Friday, also said she sustained a meniscal tear, minor MCL and LCL strain.
Despite her absence, Go remained confident the Lady Blazers will be able to come out victorious for Season 98.
“There’s nothing to worry about. Like I always say, I’m not the only one leading the team and I’m not the only senior. I have trust in them and there is still their eagerness to win,” Go said.
Sans Go, CSB will have to rely more on star sophomore Gayle Pascual, who copped the Season 97 Finals MVP plum in her rookie stint last year.
The Lady Blazers hope to pick up where they left off last season when they pulled off an 11-0 sweep en route to the title.
