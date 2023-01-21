Nick Young sees potential in LeBron Lopez but says he has to develop outside game

MANILA, Philippines—Ever since his arrival in the country, former NBA veteran Nick Young has kept his eye out for promising Filipino Francis “LeBron” Lopez.

Young, who is in town to reinforce Strong Group Realty in the Dubai Invitational Championship which begins on Friday, said he likes what he sees from his young teammate Lopez.

“From day one, I’ve seen the potential in his game. I couldn’t just play my game but I also want to give my NBA knowledge to him too,” Young said in an interview on The Game.

The 37-year-old gunner certainly has a lot of wisdom to impart to the younger generation having played 13 NBA seasons highlighted by a championship in 2018 as part of the Golden State Warriors.

And as much as Young is impressed with Lopez, he also admitted that the former Ateneo high school standout still has a lot to work on especially his perimeter game.

“I’ve been talking to them now. The game has changed. You got to have a jump shot in this game. You see how hard it’s been for the players who can’t shoot? They pack the paint,” Young said.

“He has potential, athleticism, but he has to surprise them with the pull-up or midrange,” he added.

The 6-foot-5 swingman averaged 16.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in UAAP Season 82 for the Blue Eaglets before turning pro by signing with Overtime Elite (OTE). The deal with the US-based OTE, however, didn’t last after his agency reportedly failed to get his papers done.

RELATED STORIES