Nick Young, Shabazz Muhammad power Strong Group-PH past UAE

MANILA, Philippines—Former NBA players Shabazz Muhammad and Nick Young provided the spark off the bench for Philippines-Strong Group Realty’s 91-87 win against UAE in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship at Al Nasr Club on Friday.

Muhammad, who has also served as an import in the PBA for San Miguel, played tallied 24 points and seven rebounds in 34 minutes as played more minutes than expected due to Ange Kouame’s withdrawal from the tournament due to Dengue.

Young, on the other hand, went on a scoring frenzy in limited time, registering 13 points on a hot 55 percent shooting clip, sinking five of his nine tries.

UAE led by eight at the end of the opening quarter before Strong Group went on a 33-point tear in the second quarter to take the advantage at the half, 52-41, and never looked back.

Sedrick Barefield had the best output of all the Philippines’ starters, registering an all-around game of 23 markers, five boards and five assists in only 21 minutes of play.

Coach Charles Tiu’s squad also outdid UAE in the rebounding department, 41-136.

Qais Omar Alshabebi led UAE in scoring with a double-double of 33 markers and 11 rebounds while Julius V. Coles Jr. finished with 15 in a losing effort.

The Philippine representatives in the tournament will next face Libya-Al Nasr on Sunday.

