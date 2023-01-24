Nonito Donaire, Jason Moloney ordered to fight for vacant WBC title

MANILA, Philippines—Nonito Donaire will get his shot at regaining his world champion status.

The World Boxing Council has ordered a title fight between Donaire and Australia’s Jason Moloney for the vacant WBC bantamweight belt, as per BoxingScene.com.

Donaire (42-7, 28KOs) is currently rated second in the 118 pounds by the WBC with Moloney (25-2, 19KOs) No. 1.

They were installed as the top two contenders by the WBC during its convention held last November.

According to the report, the two camps are given until February 17 to come to terms and avoid a purse bid hearing.

The WBC strap was recently relinquished by Japan’s Naoya Inoue on January 13, exactly a month after claiming the crown by stopping Paul Butler in the 11th round to become the undisputed champion.

Inoue, who had beaten both Donaire—on two occasions—and Moloney during his rampage at bantamweight, will now be campaigning at 122 pounds where he also plans to unify all the titles.

Donaire, 40, has not fought since getting demolished by Inoue in two rounds in their rematch last June where “The Filipino Flash” lost his WBC belt.

The 32-year-old Moloney is on a four-fight winning streak since his knockout loss to Inoue in October 2020.

A victory by Donaire, a four-division champion, would mark his fourth title reign at bantamweight.

