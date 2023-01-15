NU edges Adamson to open title defense in UAAP juniors

MANILA, Philippines—Nazareth School of National University got its title retention bid going with a 79-76 win over Adamson at the start of the UAAP Season 85 juniors basketball tournament on Sunday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Reinhard Jumamoy powered the Bullpups with an all-around game of 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Teabol Garcia paced the Baby Falcons with 17 points while Carlo Bonzalida tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.

Far Eastern University, meanwhile, steamrolled Ateneo, 85-50.

JR Pasaol and Liam Salangsang combined for 28 points for the Baby Tamaraws.

Lebron Nieto struggled with only eight points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field for Ateneo.

In a low-scoring affair, University of Santo Tomas fended off La Salle-Zobel, 56-46.

James Jumao-as led UST to the win with 17 points while JP Pangilinan and Charles Esteban chipped in 10.

The Tiger Cubs held the Junior Archers to a temeasly 25 percent shooting.

Rylhe Melencio was the sole double-digit scorer for La Salle with 13 points that went with 12 rebounds.

In the first game, University of the Philippines Integrated School nipped University of the East, 101-94, in overtime.

The game marked the return of juniors competition after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Five players hit double-digits for the Fighting Maroons with Basty Jacob’s 19 points leading the way.

Daryl Valdeavilla came off the bench and registered 18 points and six rebounds for UP. Kobe Demisana and Jonas Napalang each had 17 points while Rocco Melicor tallied 16.

