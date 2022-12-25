Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green will be out for at least a month with a hand injury.

The team confirmed Saturday that Green sustained a sprained finger and a fracture to his left hand in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s 120-107 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Green, 36, is averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 19.3 minutes in 24 games (three starts) this season.

He owns career averages of 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 1,075 games (649 starts) with 11 NBA franchises.

The Nuggets (20-11) host the Phoenix Suns (19-14) on Christmas Day.

