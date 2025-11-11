In its third edition and first-ever Delhi debut, Nykaaland brought together 30,000+ beauty lovers, 60+ global and homegrown brands, and 3,000+ icons including India’s leading celebrities, make-up artists, and creators, signalling the country’s accelerating shift toward premium beauty experiences

Rasha Thadani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Birla, Taapsee Pannu, Banita Sandu, Rahul Dua, Harsh Gujral, and Shraddha Naik added star power, H&M took over the spotlight stage, and Prateek Kuhad, Panjabi MC, Jonita Gandhi, Dot., Gini, Nida, and DJ MoCity set the stage alive across three unforgettable days

Masterclasses by Daniel Bauer, Namrata Soni, Mehak Oberoi, and Meera Sakhrani redefined artistry, education, and authenticity for India’s new-age beauty audience

Delhi turned pink this weekend as Nykaaland 3.0, India’s largest and most immersive beauty playground, made its spectacular Capital debut. Co-produced by Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and lifestyle destination, and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, the three-day festival transformed NSIC Grounds, Okhla, into a cultural epicentre for beauty, music, and creativity.

Nykaaland 3.0 Welcomes 30,000+ Attendees in its First-Ever Delhi Edition

Attracting 30,000+ beauty enthusiasts, 60+ global and homegrown brands, and 3,000+ icons including celebrities, India’s leading celebrity makeup artists, and creators, Nykaaland 3.0 marked the festival’s expansion beyond Mumbai, cementing its place as India’s definitive beauty movement. The festival not only opened a bold new chapter with its Delhi debut but also reinforced Nykaaland’s growing influence as India’s leading hub for creator-led commerce.



Beauty in India is no longer confined to products — it’s a lifestyle, a language, and a cultural statement. At Nykaaland 3.0, this evolution came alive with an unparalleled lineup of global icons — YSL Beauty, Armani Beauty, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Supergoop!, MILK Makeup, TIRTIR, and Kylie Cosmetics — alongside Indian innovators redefining ‘Made in India’ beauty such as Kay Beauty, LovETC, Sammmm, ThriveCo, Minimalist, Nykaa Cosmetics, Moi by Nykaa, Dot & Key, Nykaa Wanderlust, Earth Rhythm, and Swiss Beauty. For consumers seeking efficacy and ingredient-led rituals, Nykaaland 2025 brought the best of Seoul for Korean Beauty lovers – Laneige, Beauty of Joseon, Sulwhasoo, Ryo, and Mise En Scène. Fashion joined the celebration with Nykd by Nykaa and H&M, bridging the worlds of style and beauty.



Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, “Nykaaland 3.0 marks a defining moment for India’s beauty ecosystem. With over 30,000 attendees at our first-ever Delhi edition, the festival has evolved into India’s largest immersive beauty platform, where creators, the best of global and homegrown brands, and consumers converge in meaningful ways. The scale, engagement, and enthusiasm we witnessed reinforce that beauty in India is no longer just transactional; it is experiential, cultural, and community driven. Nykaaland continues to set the benchmark for premium, creator-led commerce, and we are excited to lead the next chapter of India’s beauty evolution hand in hand with our brand partners.”

Owen Roncon, Chief Business Officer – Branded IPs, BookMyShow, said, “Delhi embraced Nykaaland with a spirit that was bold, vibrant and unmistakably its own, making this third edition yet another defining chapter in the festival’s journey. The city’s deep love for beauty, culture and self-expression found its perfect match in what Nykaaland stands for. Watching audiences immerse themselves so wholeheartedly reaffirmed what the festival has always aimed to do – create a space where creativity, identity and celebration come together in the most personal way.”

Three Days. Infinite Moments. One Beauty Movement.

Day 1: Chrome, Colour & Connection

The festival opened with a burst of brilliance as Rasha Thadani, Brand Ambassador for Nykaa Cosmetics, took over the stage for Chrome It Up with Nykaa Cosmetics. Her high-shine look set the tone for a weekend of bold creativity. Adding to the excitement, Kylie Cosmetics made its India debut at Nykaaland, with fans queuing up to experience the brand’s iconic bestsellers firsthand. Laughter soon followed with Nykaa x YouTube Shopping hosted by Rahul Dua and Mridul Sharma, while Nykaa Play Game Shows with e.l.f. Cosmetics and Bath & Body Works kept crowds buzzing. As the sun dipped, DJ MoCity, Dynamite Discoclub SoundSystem, and Nida closed the night with rhythm and radiance.

Day 2: Artistry, Expression & Star Power

The second day belonged to the masters of makeup. Daniel Bauer shared his cinematic secrets in Frame by Frame: Mastering Makeup for the Camera, while Ankush Bahuguna and Dr. Aparajita Lamba decoded skincare science in Smooth Skin Era with Cetaphil. Shraddha Naik and Bahaar Dhawan explored Gen-Z glam in Bollywood Goes Chrome, followed by Red Carpet Glam Demystified with Mehak Oberoi and Amulya Rattan, who translated red-carpet beauty for real life. Evening highlights included Nykaa Play Live with Harsh Gujral, and the much-loved LovETC session featuring Ananya Birla and Aditya Roy Kapur — blending chemistry, conversation, and charisma. homegrown indie rising star, Gini’s soulful set led into one of India’s most-loved artist, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s headline performance, turning the arena into a sea of lights and emotion setting the stage with ‘Mulaqat’, followed by crowd favourites like ‘Co2’, ‘Tum Jab Pass’ and ‘Kasoor’.

Day 3: Glow, Groove & Gratitude

The final day opened with Master Your Glow: Dusk to Dawn by TIRTIR, where Meera Sakhrani and Nitibha Kaul shared glow-enhancing rituals. A stunning L’Oréal Paris Showcase followed with Aditi Rao Hydari and Mitesh Rajani, while Taapsee Pannu brought her trademark energy to Swiss Beauty’s Got You, Girl!. Samaira Sandhu’s Kay Beauty Masterclass, Namrata Soni’s Bridal Beauty Secrets, and In My MAC Era by Leiya Phinao Ningshen and Saikat Chakraborty wrapped up the education series. The night exploded with performances from Dot. bringing her love for contemporary music getting fans swaying to ‘Everybody Dances To Techno’, Panjabi MC with his cult-classic ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’, and Jonita Gandhi dropping her banger Bollywood chart-toppers, ‘What Jhumka’, ‘Deva Deva’, ‘Love Like That’ and ‘Sitara’ also surprising fans with her recent release with Ed Sheeran, Heaven’, whose electric finale sealed Nykaaland 3.0 as an unforgettable celebration of beauty, belonging, and joy.

Nykaaland — Beyond a Festival, a Movement Shaping India’s Beauty Culture

Nykaa has ignited India’s beauty revolution, bringing global innovation, homegrown creativity, and everyday self-expression into one dynamic conversation. Today, Nykaaland is shaping the next chapter of that story—an immersive, experiential platform that transforms beauty from something consumers can buy into something they can truly feel. Over its first two editions in Mumbai, Nykaaland welcomed 40,000+ attendees, offering consumers direct access to brands and fostering genuine trust and meaningful conversion. With Nykaaland 3.0 drawing 30,000+ attendees in Delhi, the festival’s reach and influence continue to soar, cementing its position as India’s most influential celebration of beauty, community, and culture.

Follow @Nykaaland on Instagram for highlights.